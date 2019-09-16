Over 300 Students, Teachers Stuck due to Floods in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh Rescued
As many as 318 students and 25 teachers were stuck in a building near their school since Saturday after roads leading to the educational institute got inundated due to discharge of water from the dam.
Many low-lying areas were flooded in Kota as heavy rains lash Rajasthan. (Credits: ANI)
Jaipur: Over 300 students and teachers of a private school, who were stuck in a building for the last two days due to floods triggered by heavy rains and discharge of water from the overflowing Rana Pratap sagar dam, were rescued on Monday in Chittorgarh district of Rajasthan, an official said.
They were rescued by SDRF teams which took them to Rawatbhata and later they were dropped at their houses, Bhainsroadgarh police station SHO Gopal Krishna said.
As many as 318 students from class 5 to 12 and 25 teachers were stuck in a building near their school since Saturday after roads leading to the educational institute got inundated due to discharge of water from the dam.
"The school management shifted them to the nearby building where arrangements of food and water were made with the help of local villagers. The water level reduced today and teams rescued all of them safely," the SHO said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Motorola TV With Android TV 9.0 Launched: Price, Features, and More
- OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro Specifications Leak Claims to Reveal All New Features
- Post #MeToo, 19% Men Don't Want to Hire 'Attractive' Women, Reveals Survey
- 5-Years-Old Recreates 'Up' Moment With Great Grandparents for Birthday Photoshoot
- Russian Goalkeeper Saveli Kononov Gets AK-47 for his Man of the Match Performance