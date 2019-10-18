Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Over 3,000 Instances of Stubble Burning Recorded in Haryana and Punjab this Year, Says CPCB

In Haryana, 1,631 stubble burning instances have been reported in 2019 till now while in Punjab 1,571 such case were recorded. Stubble burning significantly contributes to increasing pollution in the national capital.

PTI

Updated:October 18, 2019, 7:45 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Over 3,000 Instances of Stubble Burning Recorded in Haryana and Punjab this Year, Says CPCB
File photo of a farmer burning waste paddy stubble in a field. (Photo: Reuters)

New Delhi: Over 3,000 instances of stubble burning were recorded this year in Haryana and Punjab, with highest occurrences in Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Patiala, Karnal, Kaithal and Kurukshetra, the Central Pollution Control Board said on Friday.

According to the CPCB data, a total of 3,202 active fire events have been recorded in Haryana and Punjab in 2019 against 2,544 such incidents in 2018.

"In Haryana, 1,631 stubble burning instances have been reported in 2019 till now while in Punjab 1,571 such case were recorded," the CPCB data showed.

Stubble burning significantly contributes to increasing pollution in the national capital.

A senior CPCB official said presently about 7 percent pollution in Delhi is caused due to stubble burning in surrounding states.

"However, depending upon the wind speed and direction, its contribution might increase in the coming days," he said.

The data given by the CPCB showed that in Punjab this year the top three areas where highest number of instances of stubble burning was recorded were Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Patiala.

Amritsar recorded 452 instances, Tarn Taran 346 and Patiala witnessed 180 cases, it said.

In Haryana, the top three areas where highest number of instances of stubble burning were recorded were Karnal, Kaithal and Kurukshetra, the data said.

In Karnal, 404 instances were observed while in Kaithal 323 incidents were observed and in Kurukshetra 284 active fire incidents were observed, the data showed.

The CPCB also gave data from 2018 when a total of 2016 active fire events were recorded from Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Patiala, Karnal, Kaithal and Kurukshetra.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram