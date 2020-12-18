Over 3,000 Maharashtra Farmers to March to Delhi on Dec 21 to Support Ongoing Protest

Mumbai: Over 3,000 farmers from Maharashtra are set to march to the national capital on December 21 in order to support the growing farmers’ protest. The Maharashtra chapter of All India Kisan Sabha announced on Friday that the massive farmers rally will leave from Nasik on Monday.

"We will leave by vehicles, and not as padayatra. There will be massive receptions for us at several places in the state. We will go from Maharashtra to Madhya Pradesh, from there to Rajasthan, and from Rajasthan to the sealed border. This will be done to raise several issues, including the MSP, waiving off the electricity bills," AIKS leader Ashok Dhawle told CNN News18.

"We will have a big public meeting in Nashik on the afternoon of December 21. That is when farmers from several other parts of Maharashtra will join us and participate in the meeting,” he said.

The farmers will travel by tempos, trucks, buses and cars. "This will be a vehicles' jattha," Dhawle said. The jattha will leave for Ozhar from Nasik. Thereafter, it will move to Pimpalgaon. On the night of 21st, it will take a halt at Chandwad.”

Rallies and sabhas will be held at several locations on the way. "All political parties have come together to support us. There will be big receptions to welcome the farmers at several locations. In Umrane and in Malegaon, reception will be held by people of various religions to welcome the farmers," Dhawle said.

Thereafter the jattha will move to Dhule, where a big Sabha will be held. That night the farmers will take a halt in Shirpur, which is near Madhya Pradesh border. The next day, the farmers will enter Madhya Pradesh, from where they will travel to Rajasthan, reaching up to the sealed Haryana border.

The purpose of the rally is to support the farmers in Delhi. "Our idea is that this is a nationwide struggle and nobody from so far has come to support the farmers. It is a 1,300 kilometre run and this is the first time the farmers from Maharashtra will go to Delhi to support the protest. There is a lot of discontent even in Maharashtra against the three farmer laws and against the electricity bills. We also seek a legal status for the MSP," Ashok Dhawle said about the issues the protestors are going to pick up.