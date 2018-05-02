Over 3,000 People Fined In Delhi for Flouting Traffic Rules on Shab-e-Baraat

A total of 3,195 persons were challaned and 13 vehicles were impounded on the day of 'Shab-e-Baraat' for flouting traffic rules. For the first time in the recent past, no fatal accident was reported on the day, which is celebrated as a day of forgiveness by Muslims across the world and marks the run-up t the start of the holy month of Ramadan.Delhi Police was on its toes to facilitate people offering prayers. According to a Delhi Police official, arrangements were made to ensure there's no stunt biking. Proper barricading and deployments were made in South Delhi, New Delhi District, Central Delhi, Northeast and Shahadra districts among others.Among the challans, the highest were for not wearing a helmet. According to data released by the Delhi traffic police, 2029 persons were fined for riding two-wheelers without wearing a helmet.The second highest challans were for triple riding. Police gave challans to 738 persons for triple riding. 226 persons were fined under the Motor Vehicle Act (1988) for driving dangerously. Traffic police also fined 201 persons for not following traffic rules.On the eve of Shab-e-Barat, Delhi Police also appealed to people especially the youngsters and their parents "to desist from any such behaviour that could be deemed as a nuisance to others or that could cause traffic disruptions."The Delhi Police had made elaborate arrangements to maintain law and order. All the senior officers of the district were constantly on rounds and taking cue of the situation. The special commissioner of law and order also patrolled concerned areas along with the joint commissioners.A few days before Shab-e-Barat, police had also conducted meetings with prominent religious leaders and the RWAs in the capital, asking them to help police in maintaining law and order. They were also requested to arrange volunteers at 'hot-spots' to assist the police.