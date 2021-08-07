Over 3,000 Pregnant Women Vaccinated in MP’s Indore

Over 3,000 pregnant women have received at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine under a special inoculation drive in Indore district of Madhya Pradesh. Around 200 pregnant women were given a shot of Covid-19 vaccine till 2pm on Friday. The health workers are also counseling the expecting mothers before giving them a shot. The health workers are also clearing all doubts and rumours regarding the vaccines.

According to an ANI report, 10 vaccination centres for pregnant women have been opened in urban and rural areas of Indore. Vaccination officer Dr Tarun Gupta told the news agency that the centres are set up at health care facilities and hospitals where pregnant women can also get routine care.

Dr Gupta informed that Tuesdays and Fridays have been reserved for pregnant women at these vaccination centres where they can get themselves registered on the spot.

According to the Central government data, Madhya Pradesh has administered more than 3.41 crore doses of jabs so far. Out of this 2.86 crore people received their first jabs while 55.09 lakh have been fully vaccinated. On August 6, 4.65 lakh shots were administered in Madhya Pradesh.

The Covid situation in the state is also under control. Madhya Pradesh reported 18 fresh infections and zero coronavirus-related casualties on August 6. Only 158 Covid-19 patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals.

While the states in Central and North India have managed to bring Covid-19 under control, the situation down south does not look good. Kerala is leading the daily infections with half of new infections coming from this southern state. It reported 19,948 new cases and 187 deaths on Friday. Kerala’s active caseload is over 1.78 lakh. Karnataka and Tamil Nadu are also reporting nearly 2,000 daily cases though they have left the worst behind for now.

