Over 3,000 Tamil Nadu Fishermen Chased Away by Lanka Navy

The fishermen from this island town who put out to sea in over 500 mechanised boats were catching fish near Katchatheevu in the island nation's waters.

PTI

Updated:December 27, 2018, 7:27 PM IST
Rameswaram: Over 3,000 Tamil Nadu fishermen were chased away by Sri Lankan Navy personnel when they were fishing near Katchatheevu islet, a fishermen association leader said here Thursday.

The fishermen from this island town who put out to sea in over 500 mechanised boats were catching fish near
Katchatheevu in the island nation's waters last night when the Lankan navy men came in 20 boats and drove them away, Rameswaram Fishermen Association President P Sesuraja said.

He also alleged the Lankan navy men snapped the fishing nets of 35 boats. The fishermen had to return to the shore without a catch, Sesuraja added.

On December 11, over 3,000 fishermen from the state were allegedly chased away by Lankan navy personnel when they
were fishing near Katchatheevu islet.



