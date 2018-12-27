English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Over 3,000 Tamil Nadu Fishermen Chased Away by Lanka Navy
The fishermen from this island town who put out to sea in over 500 mechanised boats were catching fish near Katchatheevu in the island nation's waters.
Rameswaram: Over 3,000 Tamil Nadu fishermen were chased away by Sri Lankan Navy personnel when they were fishing near Katchatheevu islet, a fishermen association leader said here Thursday.
The fishermen from this island town who put out to sea in over 500 mechanised boats were catching fish near
Katchatheevu in the island nation's waters last night when the Lankan navy men came in 20 boats and drove them away, Rameswaram Fishermen Association President P Sesuraja said.
He also alleged the Lankan navy men snapped the fishing nets of 35 boats. The fishermen had to return to the shore without a catch, Sesuraja added.
On December 11, over 3,000 fishermen from the state were allegedly chased away by Lankan navy personnel when they
were fishing near Katchatheevu islet.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The fishermen from this island town who put out to sea in over 500 mechanised boats were catching fish near
Katchatheevu in the island nation's waters last night when the Lankan navy men came in 20 boats and drove them away, Rameswaram Fishermen Association President P Sesuraja said.
He also alleged the Lankan navy men snapped the fishing nets of 35 boats. The fishermen had to return to the shore without a catch, Sesuraja added.
On December 11, over 3,000 fishermen from the state were allegedly chased away by Lankan navy personnel when they
were fishing near Katchatheevu islet.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Analysis: Will Priyanka Gandhi’s Entry Change Congress Political Fortune
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Karan Johar Apologises:'Feel Responsible Because It Was My Show'
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Museum on Netaji Bose Takes You Back Into History
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
#NationalGirlChildDay: 50% Of India's Teenage Girls Are Underweight & Anaemic
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
News18 Analysis: Will Priyanka Gandhi’s Entry Change Congress Political Fortune
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Karan Johar Apologises:'Feel Responsible Because It Was My Show'
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Museum on Netaji Bose Takes You Back Into History
Thursday 24 January , 2019 #NationalGirlChildDay: 50% Of India's Teenage Girls Are Underweight & Anaemic
Thursday 17 January , 2019 33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Old Pic of Ranbir From Sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's Wedding is Breaking the Internet, See Here
- New Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Vs Tata Tiago Compact Hatchback Spec Comparison: Prices, Features And More
- Saif Ali Khan to Play Sara Ali Khan's Onscreen Father in Love Aaj Kal 2 with Kartik Aaryan?
- PUBG Mobile 0.11.0 Beta Announced With Resident Evil 2 Collaboration And Zombies: Watch Video
- Thackeray vs Manikarnika: Who will Emerge the Winner at the Republic Day Box Office?
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results