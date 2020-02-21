Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » India
1-min read

Over 3,000 Tonne Gold Mine Found in UP's Sonbhadra, 5 Times That of India's Reserves

The UP government has started the process for allocation of blocks where gold is said to be found.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18@qazifarazahmad

Updated:February 21, 2020, 3:09 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Over 3,000 Tonne Gold Mine Found in UP's Sonbhadra, 5 Times That of India's Reserves
Representative Image.

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government is preparing to auction tonnes of gold reserve found in Sonbhadra district of the state. As per reports of Geological Survey of India and Uttar Pradesh Directorate of Geology and Mining, the estimated gold is said to be around 3,000 tonnes at Son Pahadi and Hardi village area.

The UP government has started the process for allocation of blocks where gold is said to be found. A large reserve of gold has been confirmed in Hardi village in Kone region and Son Pahadi in Mahuli region. The government has also constituted a seven-member team for auctioning of these blocks through e-tendering process. The team will be geo-tagging the entire region and will submit its report to the Directorate of Geology and Mining, Lucknow by February 22.

As per the official letter of the Uttar Pradesh Directorate of Geology and Mining, 2,943.26 tonnes of gold reserve is said to be at Son Pahadi while 646.15 kilograms of gold is said to be at Hardi block. As per the World Gold Council, India currently has 626 tonnes of gold reserves. The new reserves are almost five times that amount and estimated at Rs 12 lakh crore.

The work for finding gold reserves in Sonbhadra started in the year 1992-93 after the Central Geological Survey of India took over. It was reportedly the British who first initiated the process to find gold reserve in Sobhadra region.

Speaking to the media, Dr Prithivi Mishra, who has worked for the Geological Survey of India in this regard and retired in 2011 said the gold reserve in the region is divided in two parts. Mishra had also revealed the information at the time of his retirement and claimed that there was a rock made of gold which is almost one kilometre long, 18 metres high and 15 metres broad.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram