Over 3,100 Migrants from North Mumbai Leave on Trains for Uttar Pradesh, Bihar

Mumbai: Over 3,100 migrants from north Mumbai were given permission by police to board trains that left from the metropolis for Uttar Pradesh and Bihar on Sunday, officials said.

A total of 1,916 migrant labourers stranded in the coronavirus-induced lockdown were given permission by Saki Naka police station to travel on board a Shramik Special train for Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh.

Later in the afternoon, a total of 1,209 labourers living in the jurisdiction of Meghwadi and Jogeshwari police stations were given permission to board a train leaving from here to Nalanda in Bihar, the official said. This train, too, left from Kurla LTT.

Zone X Deputy Commissioner of Police Ankit Goel said multiple buses were used to get these labourers to Central Railway's Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Kurla area.

"All details of the people traveling were taken, and documents analysed. The buses were sanitised," he said.