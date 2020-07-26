Over 3,300 Coronavirus Patients 'Go Missing' in Bengaluru, Had Forged Details During Sample Collection

As cases continue to rise unabated in the IT city-Bengaluru, as many as 3,338 people infected with the novel coronavirus are ‘untraceable’. An extensive search is underway to trace them, authorities have said.

The massive number accounts for seven per cent of total Covid-19 positive people in the city. In the past 14 days, the city has witnessed an unprecedented spike in the cases- it has gone up by nearly 27,000 from about 16,000.

Nearly 50 per cent of cases recorded in Karnataka are from the IT city. According to a report by NDTV, the health officials claimed that they are unable to trace the missing coronavirus patients despite best efforts.

"We could trace some of the positive patients with the help of police but 3,338 are still untraceable. Some of them provided the wrong mobile numbers and addresses at the time of giving samples. They disappeared after getting positive results," N Manjunath Prasad, commissioner, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) told NDTV.

In this dire situation, authorities stated they have absolutely no means to track virus carriers’ activities. They are unaware whether the patients have quarantined themselves after their samples tested positive or not.

We have to ensure that all infected persons are traced and quarantined, said Deputy Chief Minister Dr Ashwat Narayan. Taking cognizance of the crisis, health officials have decided to ask for government-issued identity cards and verify mobile numbers while collecting samples for coronavirus tests.

On Saturday, Karnataka registered over 5,000 new positive cases for the third day in a row, taking its total past 90,000. Bengaluru alone reported 2,036 fresh cases, pushing its overall tally to 43,503.