CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#JeffBezos#Coronavirus#OlympicsQuiz#Sanjeevani
News18» News»India»Over 35.71 Crore Covid-19 Vaccine Doses Administered in Country So Far: Govt
1-MIN READ

Over 35.71 Crore Covid-19 Vaccine Doses Administered in Country So Far: Govt

A medic administers a dose of Covid-19 vaccine to a student during lockdown in Bengaluru. (Image: PTI)

A medic administers a dose of Covid-19 vaccine to a student during lockdown in Bengaluru. (Image: PTI)

According to a provisional report published at 7 pm, more than 41.34 lakh vaccine doses have been administered on Monday. In the age group of 1844 years, 18,30,741 people got first dose of the vaccine and 1,40,368 received the second dose on Monday.

New Delhi, July 5: The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far has exceeded 35.71 crore, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday. According to a provisional report published at 7 pm, more than 41.34 lakh vaccine doses have been administered on Monday. In the age group of 18-44 years, 18,30,741 people got first dose of the vaccine and 1,40,368 received the second dose on Monday.

Cumulatively, 10,25,96,048 people in the age group of 18-44 years have received their first dose and 29,19,735 their second jab since the start of the third phase of the vaccination drive. Eight states — Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka and Maharashtra — have administered more than 50 lakh first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the age group 18-44 years.

Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 10 lakh people in the 18-44 years age group for the first dose, the ministry said.

.

RELATED NEWS

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:July 05, 2021, 22:11 IST