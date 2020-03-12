Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 » India
1-min read

Over 3,600 URLs Blocked in 2019 for Carrying 'Unlawful and Malicious' Content: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Prasad said Section 69A of the IT Act provides for blocking of unlawful and malicious online content in the interest of sovereignty and integrity of India, defence and security of the country, friendly relations with foreign states or public order.

PTI

Updated:March 12, 2020, 4:20 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Over 3,600 URLs Blocked in 2019 for Carrying 'Unlawful and Malicious' Content: Ravi Shankar Prasad
Representative image.

New Delhi: Over 3,600 URLs (uniform resource locators) were blocked in 2019, up from 2,799 in the previous year, under a specific provision of the Information Technology Act, 2000, Parliament was informed on Thursday.

In a written reply to a query in the Rajya Sabha, Electronics and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said Section 69A of the IT Act provides for blocking of unlawful and malicious online content in the interest of sovereignty and integrity of India, defence and security of the country, friendly relations with foreign states or public order or for preventing incitement to the commission of any cognisable offence related to these.

"Under this provision, 1,385, 2,799 and 3,635 URLs were blocked during the years 2017, 2018 and 2019, respectively," he added.

In response to a separate query, Minister of State for Electronics and IT Sanjay Dhotre said the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), Ministry of Home Affairs, started collecting data for cyber crimes against children (involving computer as medium/target) since 2017.

"As per the data maintained by NCRB, a total of 7 and 40 cases of cyber bullying against children were registered during the year 2017 and 2018, respectively," Dhotre added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram