Over 37 Crore Covid-19 Vaccine Doses Administered in India So Far, Says Govt

The cumulative Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 37 crore, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday. Of these, more than 27.86 lakh vaccine doses were administered on Friday, according to a provisional report at 7 pm.

The ministry said 13,28,636 vaccine doses were administered as first dose and 1,24,570 as second dose in the age group of 18-44 years on Friday. Cumulatively, 10,98,62,585 persons in the 18-44 age group have received their first dose and 35,08,932 their second dose since the start of phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

Eight states — Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka and Maharashtra — have administered the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine to more than 50 lakh people in the 18-44 age group. Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for the first dose, the ministry said.

