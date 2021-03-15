Over 383 Myanmar Citizens, Most from Police and Fire Services, Crossed Over to Mizoram: Official

At least 383 Myanmar nationals, including women and children, have so far sneaked into Mizoram seeking refuge since late February following military coup and subsequent crackdown on pro-democracy movement in the neighbouring country, a state home department official said on Monday. He said about 98 per cent of the Myanmar nationals entering Mizoram claimed that they belonged to police force and fire service.

But, they don't have documentary proofs in support of the claim, the official said. Of the 383 foreign nationals, 297 have been already verified while 86 are yet to be verified or confirmed, the official said.

"As per the state home department record as on Monday, 383 people from Myanmar have already entered five Mizoram districts and 86 of them are yet to be confirmed," the official told .