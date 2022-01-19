Over 40 Cops from KSRP's Mysuru Battalion Deployed for Congress Mekedatu March Test Covid Positive

More than 40 out of 170 men from the Mysuru battalion deployed for Mekedatu padayatra have tested positive for Covid-19, Additional Director General of Police, Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) Alok Kumar said on Wednesday. In a tweet, he said: "42 men out of 170 deployed from Mysore Battalion for Mekedatu padayatra have tested positive. Luckily they are having mild symptoms. Need to meet them in person and express gratitude for putting their lives at risk in the line of duty, once they are out of isolation."

The Congress’ Karnataka unit had organized a ten-day padayatra from Mekedatu to Bengaluru from January 9, which was to span a total distance of nearly 139 km, demanding implementation of the Mekedatu project across the Cauvery river, by violating Covid curbs.

However, with limited options before it amid surging Covid cases, the government prohibiting the movement of people, and High Court observations against it, the Congress on January 13, temporarily halted the padayatra on its fifth day at Ramanagara. Police have filed four FIRs against Congress leaders, including state president Shivakumar and legislature party leader Siddaramaiah, for taking out the march defying Covid-19 curbs.

