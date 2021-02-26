india

Over 40 Students Fall Sick After Eating Food at Hostel in Punjab

Image for representation.

The 42 students, who were staying at a hostel here, were taken to the hospital after they had dinner on Thursday.

Over 40 engineering students of a university in Punjab were admitted to a hospital here after they complained of vomiting and diarrhea, officials said on Friday. The 42 students, who were staying at a hostel here, were taken to the hospital after they had dinner on Thursday.

Senior Medical Officer Tara Singh said of the 42 students, 12 have been discharged from the hospital. The health officials said they have collected samples of water and food at the hostel, and the report will come within a week.

All the students are in the age group of 18-20. Authorities at IK Gujral Punjab Technical University said they have formed a committee of four members to inquire into the matter.

first published:February 26, 2021, 20:10 IST
