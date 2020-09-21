Over 400 Children Have Recovered From COVID-19 At Delhi's LNJP

New Delhi: More than 400 children have recovered from coronavirus at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital, the Delhi government’s largest COVID-19 facility, since March, officials said on Monday. Around 50 COVID-19-infected children are currently admitted to a special ward designed for them at the hospital.

“Around 415 children have successfully recovered from coronavirus. Around 10 per cent of them were severe cases,” Dr Urmila Jhamb said. Children suffering from other diseases such as tuberculosis, cancer and kidney issues become severely ill if they contract the coronavirus, she said, adding most children show mild symptoms such as diarrhea and vomiting.

Mothers are allowed to stay with their COVID-positive children even if they themselves are coronavirus-free, but they can engage with their child only, Dr Jhamb said. The hospital recently created a special COVID ward for children, a first-of-its-kind facility in the national capital.

“Non-profit ‘Doctors for You’ helped us create a separate ward for children because they need some recreational activity. Children can watch cartoons on TVs installed in the ward and play with toys,” she said. “We have a coordinator who narrates stories to these children. We also gave them story books to keep them busy. Swings have been installed in an open area,” Dr Jhamb added.

The ward also has paintings on walls with hindi and english alphabets and pictures of fruits and animals.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor