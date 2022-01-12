CHANGE LANGUAGE
Over 400 Vehicles Running Without Valid Permits Impounded
Over 400 Vehicles Running Without Valid Permits Impounded

The Ghaziabad police has seized over 400 buses and other vehicles plying in the national capital region without valid permits. The police said the seizures were made in a drive launched 10 days ago with orders to take stringent action against illegal bus operators.

Ghaziabad’s Senior Superintendent Police Pawan Kumar said these buses were causing a great loss to the government exchequer. The impounded vehicles include 181 buses, 75 Jeeps and vans, 134 auto-rickshaws, besides 18 other vehicles, he said.

These buses had been plying from Meerut to Delhi and Noida via Ghaziabad without valid permits. I came to know that some operators are shuttling double-decker buses too from Delhi border to Moradabad and Bareilly in UP. These buses were impounded after their documents were found defective, the SSP said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

first published:January 12, 2022, 00:50 IST