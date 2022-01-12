Over 400 Vehicles Running Without Valid Permits Impounded

Ghaziabad 11 January: The Ghaziabad police has seized over 400 buses and other vehicles plying in the national capital region without valid permits. The police said the seizures were made in a drive launched 10 days ago with orders to take stringent action against illegal bus operators.

Ghaziabad’s Senior Superintendent Police Pawan Kumar said these buses were causing a great loss to the government exchequer. The impounded vehicles include 181 buses, 75 Jeeps and vans, 134 auto-rickshaws, besides 18 other vehicles, he said.

These buses had been plying from Meerut to Delhi and Noida via Ghaziabad without valid permits. I came to know that some operators are shuttling double-decker buses too from Delhi border to Moradabad and Bareilly in UP. These buses were impounded after their documents were found defective, the SSP said.

