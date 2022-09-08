Over 4,000 Different Trees to Grace Revamped Central Vista Avenue; Heritage Jamun Trees Preserved

Original jamun trees have been preserved at the revamped Central Vista Avenue, which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday evening. There are 4,000 different trees under the new project, which include the old jamun trees as well, officials said.

When the redevelopment project was announced, environmental activists had expressed concerns that it will lead to the uprooting of heritage trees in the area. Officials of the Central Public Works Department said the Central Vista Avenue earlier had 3,890 trees and, now with the new additions, the total stood at 4,008, as per a report published by Hindustan Times.

According to the report, CPWD officials said a total of 69 trees had to be transplanted for the project with 47 transplanted within the area and 22 outside. Last year, too, the central government had informed that the project will only require 22 heritage trees to be relocated to the Badarpur Eco-Park.

The report also states that the CPWD’s project plan shows that 191 new trees will be added. Of these, 140 have been planted in the revamped tree avenue in the gardens. Jamuns, pine species and topiaries of Bistendu and Moulsari make up the original species palette of the Central Vista Avenue.

In the 1930 image plan, there were only 454 trees arranged in an array of crosses in the original tree landscape of the Rajpath crossing. The CPWD said the new planting strategy was based on the original serrated pattern, as part of which 140 new trees have already been planted.

“The idea is to replicate the same pattern as the original, but with more trees. A total of 191 new trees will also be added to the Central Vista,” a CPWD official was quoted as saying, adding, “a total of 101 acres have been replanted with different species of grass, appropriate to the location.”

The official said all existing trees had to be surveyed, including geo-tagging, mapping and cataloging with respect to each tree’s species, size, health and age. The project also includes underground drainage and storm water system to prevent water stagnation over the ground.

Along Rajpath, the area spreading 3.90 lakh sq m has been developed with greenery all around. New red granite walkways spreading 15.5 km have been created, replacing bajri sand that lined the ground earlier. The entire stretch from Vijay Chowk to India Gate will open for public after 20 months on Friday. The CPWD said there will be heavy deployment of police personnel and security guards to ensure that there is no theft and damage to newly-installed facilities at the Central Vista Avenue.

The redevelopment project of the Central Vista — the nation’s power corridor — envisages a new triangular Parliament building, a common central secretariat, revamping the three-km Rajpath, a new prime minister’s residence and office, and a new vice-president’s enclave.

(With PTI inputs)

