Over 41 Lakh Healthcare Workers Vaccinated Against Covid-19 Across India: Govt

The number of healthcare workers who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 under the nationwide inoculation exercise has crossed 41 lakh, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday. A total of 41,20,741 beneficiaries were vaccinated through 76,516 sessions till Tuesday 7pm, as per the provisional report, it said. As many as 3,785 sessions were held till 7pm today.

Two states, Gujarat and West Bengal, initiated vaccination of frontline workers on Tuesday and 19,902 frontline workers were inoculated till 7pm, as per the provisional report. "Overall, 1,70,585 beneficiaries were vaccinated till 7pm on Tuesday," the ministry said, adding final reports would be completed by late on Tuesday night.

"The countrywide COVID-19 vaccination program was conducted successfully on the eighteenth day," it said. As many as 106 adverse events following immunisation (AEFIs)have been reported till 7 pm on the eighteenth day of the vaccination drive, the ministry said.

Of the total 41,20,741 beneficiaries who have been vaccinated till 7 pm Friday since the drive was rolled out, include 1,87,252 from Andhra Pradesh, 2,21,354 from Bihar, 2,19,871 from Kerala, 3,16,368 from Karnataka, 2,98,376 from Madhya Pradesh, 1,20,745 from Tamil Nadu, 74,068 from Delhi, 2,83,817 from Gujarat, 4,63,793 from Uttar Pradesh and 2,84,228 from West Bengal, according to the provisional report.

The ministry further said the countrywide National Polio Immunization drive was conducted successfully on the third day on Tuesday.

As per provisional report, total of 11.04 crore children under the age of five years have been given polio drops till Tuesday across the country. President Ram Nath Kovind had launched the National Polio Immunisation Day for 2021 by administering polio drops to children less than five years old at Rashtrapati Bhawan on January30.

The NID Pulse Polio Campaign began on January 31 (popularly called Polio Ravivar) across all states/UTs of the country. The booth activity is followed by house-to-house surveillance (mop-up rounds) over the next two to five days to identify and vaccinate children who missed getting vaccinated at the booths.