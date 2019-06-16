Take the pledge to vote

Over 45 Killed as Heatwave Wreaks Havoc in Bihar; Aurangabad, Gaya Among Worst-hit

The Bihar government on Saturday said all schools in the city will remain closed till June 19 in view of the prevailing weather condition.

News18.com

Updated:June 16, 2019, 2:55 PM IST
Over 45 Killed as Heatwave Wreaks Havoc in Bihar; Aurangabad, Gaya Among Worst-hit
Representational Image | Source: AP
New Delhi: Heatwave wreaked havoc in three districts in Bihar killing over 45 people in Aurangabad, Gaya and Nawada. Residents of Patna singed under blistering heat wave condition, as the city's maximum temperature was 9.2 degrees above normal.

In Gaya, terrific loo (northern heat wave) took the lives of 13 people. District Magistrate Abhishek Singh has appealed to the residents to take adequate precaution against heat wave and avoid being exposed in the sun for a prolonged period of time. According to a Met department bulletin, Gaya recorded 45.2 degrees celsius, Bhagalpur 41.5 degrees celsius and Purnea 35.9 degrees celsius.

Over a dozen people died in Nawada district. With the sudden increase in the number of deaths, the emergency services in the government hospitals in Nawada has been partially paralysed. District collector Kaushal Kumar called an emergency meeting with hospital officials to take stock of the fast deteriorating situation.

Meanwhile, 25 people were killed in Aurangabad as the blistering heat worsened in the last two days. Confirming the toll, Aurangabad Civil surgeon Dr. Surendra Prasad Singh said that the toll may further rise as number of patients being admitted to the hospitals due to heatwave is quickly increasing.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed grief over the deaths and announced an ex-gratia of Rs four lakh to the next kin of the deceased. He also directed the district magistrates to take all necessary steps needed to prevent any further deaths in the state.

Meanwhile, the Bihar government on Saturday said all schools in the city will remain closed till June 19 in view of the prevailing weather condition.

Patna recorded its highest maximum temperature in the past 10 years at 45.8 degrees celsius on Saturday, the meteorological department said.

The minimum temperature was 31 degrees celsius, 4.2 notches above normal for this time of the year.

The Met department has forecast heatwave conditions on Sunday as well in Patna, Gaya and Bhagalpur.

Patna district magistrate Kumar Ravi said all government and private schools of Patna will remain shut till June 19, due to persisting heatwave-like condition for the past several days, an official release said.

A number of private schools were scheduled to open in the week starting June 17 after the summer vacation. This is the second time the district administration has extended suspension of academic activities in schools due to the weather. Earlier on June 9, the DM had ordered closure of schools till June 16.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
