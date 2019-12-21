Over 46 Flights Diverted, Trains Delayed After Dense Fog Engulfs Delhi

More than 46 flights were diverted till Saturday midnight in Delhi due to dense fog which affected flight operations and also led to severe delays in train schedules.

While operations have not been halted completely, significant delays can be expected throughout the day due to dense fog.

All major air carriers issued advisories to their passengers in light of inclement weather conditions. "here have been significant flight disruptions today due to bad weather & air traffic congestion at Delhi. Our staff are there to provide any assistance that you may need," IndiGo said. Flights were also impacted at the Kolkata airport due to poor visibility, Indigo said.

Air India also said that their flight operations faced disruptions and assured passengers of assistance. "Due to poor visibility conditions at @DelhiAirport, flight arrival and departure may get affected.We assure our esteemed pax that flt operations are CATIII compliant and disruptions will be very minimal.Pax are requested to check flight status on 18602331407," the airline wrote on Twitter.

Delhi was enveloped in dense fog on Friday with minimum temperature settling at 6.4 degrees Celsius.

