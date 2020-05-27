INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Over 5.2 Lakh People Affected by Heavy Rains in Meghalaya: Minister

Heavy rains caused mudslides in seevral areas in Meghalaya.(Credit: twitter)

Heavy rains caused mudslides in seevral areas in Meghalaya.(Credit: twitter)

The state has been receiving incessant rainfall as Amphan cyclonic circulation got trapped in the northeast.

  • PTI Shillong
  • Last Updated: May 27, 2020, 10:25 PM IST
Share this:

Over 5.2 lakh people have been affected by a flood-like situation in Meghalaya, triggered by heavy rains in the state since April 1, Revenue Minister Kyrmen Shylla said on Wednesday. At least three people have died in rain-related incidents in the state so far, while over 1,000 houses have been damaged and 119 hectare crop area affected by the rainfall, he said.

In the past 24 hours, over 400 houses have been damaged and more than 5,000 people have been affected by the flood-like situation. The state has been receiving incessant rainfall as Amphan cyclonic circulation got trapped in the northeast.

One man identified as Bringson Rani drowned in a stream at a remote village under Sohiong community and rural development block on May 24. His body was retrieved the next day, the minister said.

The details of the other two deaths were not available.

Due to the incessant rainfall, 420 houses in 35 villages in West Garo Hills and North Garo Hills were damaged in the past 24 hours, Shylla said. Five relief camps have been set up for those affected, he added.

Ten people who were stuck due to flood in Ialong area of West Jaintia Hills were also rescued, the minister said.

The rainfall has badly hit East Khasi Hills, West Khasi Hills, West Jaintia Hills and East Jaintia Hills districts, Shylla said.

The minister said the state''s disaster management authority has been put on high alert as the MeT department has predicted more rainfall in the next 12 hours.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading