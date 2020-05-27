Over 5.2 Lakh People Affected by Heavy Rains in Meghalaya: Minister

Over 5.2 lakh people have been affected by a flood-like situation in Meghalaya, triggered by heavy rains in the state since April 1, Revenue Minister Kyrmen Shylla said on Wednesday. At least three people have died in rain-related incidents in the state so far, while over 1,000 houses have been damaged and 119 hectare crop area affected by the rainfall, he said.

In the past 24 hours, over 400 houses have been damaged and more than 5,000 people have been affected by the flood-like situation. The state has been receiving incessant rainfall as Amphan cyclonic circulation got trapped in the northeast.

One man identified as Bringson Rani drowned in a stream at a remote village under Sohiong community and rural development block on May 24. His body was retrieved the next day, the minister said.

The details of the other two deaths were not available.

Due to the incessant rainfall, 420 houses in 35 villages in West Garo Hills and North Garo Hills were damaged in the past 24 hours, Shylla said. Five relief camps have been set up for those affected, he added.

Ten people who were stuck due to flood in Ialong area of West Jaintia Hills were also rescued, the minister said.

The rainfall has badly hit East Khasi Hills, West Khasi Hills, West Jaintia Hills and East Jaintia Hills districts, Shylla said.

The minister said the state''s disaster management authority has been put on high alert as the MeT department has predicted more rainfall in the next 12 hours.