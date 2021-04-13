Over 5 States Record Highest-ever Spike on Same Day as India's 2nd Covid Wave Hits Hard: A 'Know All' List

The second wave of coronavirus in India is turning out to be more dangerous than earlier outbreaks as the infection is spreading at an exponential rate across the country. While some states saw brief reprieve in daily cases on Monday, the trend upended on Tuesday with states recording highest-ever spikes of the year. Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh are some of the states to clock record number of cases.

Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday reported the highest-ever single-day spike of 18,021 coronavirus cases and 85 deaths, a senior official said here. With this, the state’s infection tally stands at 7,23,582 and the death toll at 9,309.

The state’s previous biggest jump of 15,353 cases was recorded on April 11. “In the past 24 hours, 18,021 fresh cases were reported while 3,474 people were discharged during this period. There are 95,980 active cases while 6,18,293 were treated and discharged. The state has reported a total of 9,309 deaths since the start of the pandemic,” Additional Chief Secretary of Health Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters here. Lucknow reported the highest number of fresh cases at 5,382, while Allahabad reported 1,856, Varanasi 1,404, Kanpur 1,271, Gorakhpur 602, according to a health bulletin issued here.

Gujarat

Gujarat registered 6,690 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, the highest single-day count so far, taking the tally to 3,60,206, while a record number of 67 patients succumbed to the infection, the state health department said. As many as 67 more persons died due to the infection, also the highest so far in a day, pushing the toll to 4,922,

said a release by the department. With 6,690 new cases, the statewide COVID-19 tally went up to 3,60,206, said the release. Out of the 67 persons who succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours, 25 died in Surat district, followed by 23 in Ahmedabad, 7 in Rajkot, 4 in Vadodara, 2 in Banaskantha and one each Anand, Bharuch, Chhotaudepur, Gandhinagar, Junagadh and Sabarkantha, it said.

Maharashtra

The state continues to be Covid hotspot. After slight dip on Monday, the number of cases shot up by 60,212 fresh coronavirus positive cases, taking the tally to 35,19,208 while 281 fatalities pushed the toll to 58,526, the

state health department said. In view of the alarming rise in cases, the state government has announced a 15-day long statewide curfew from 8 pm on April 14. Maharashtra is now left with 5,93,042 active cases,the department said in a release. Mumbai recorded 7,873 new cases and 27 fatalities, taking the tally to 5,35,264 and the toll to 12,093.

Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday saw its highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases after 8,998 people were detected with the infection, taking the state’s tally to 3,53,632, an official said. The day also saw 40 deaths, taking the toll to 4,261, and 4,070 people got discharged from hospitals, which increased the recovery count to 3,05,832, he added.

Underlining the severity of the surge, the official said MP had recorded 58,121 cases and 275 fatalities in April

so far, leaving the state currently with an active caseload of 43,539.

Delhi

Delhi recorded 13,468 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the highest single-day surge in the national capital till date, while 71 more people died due to the disease, according to data shared by the health department. The positivity rate rose to 13.14 percent from 12.44 percent a day ago. The 81 deaths are the highest since December 3 when 82 fatalities were recorded. The city had recorded 131 COVID-19 deaths on November 19, the highest single-day fatality count till date. The cumulative coronavirus case count stands at 7,50,156, and the death toll is now 11,436, according to the latest health bulletin.

West Bengal

West Bengal on Tuesday recorded the highest single-day spike of 4,817 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, pushing the tally to 6,24,224, the health department said in a bulletin. The death toll also rose to 10,434 after 20 fresh fatalities were registered in the state. Kolkata too registered a record one-day spike of 1,271 coronavirus cases, it added.

Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand recorded the highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases and deaths this year as 1,925 more people tested positive and 13 patients succumbed to the pathogen, the Health Department said on Tuesday. The number of cases rose to 1,12,071 and the toll climbed to 1,780. There are 9,353 active cases, while 98,897 people have recovered, according to the state control room. Dehradun district reported 775 cases, followed by 594 in Haridwar, 217 in Nainital and 172 in Udham Singh Nagar, it said.

Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday clocked 4,228 fresh coronavirus cases, highest in six months. The active caseload crossed the 25,000 mark to 25,850, the highest since October 30. A health department bulletin said 1,483 patients had recovered and 10 more succumbed in 24 hours ending 9 am on Tuesday.

(With PTI inputs)

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here