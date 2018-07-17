English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Over 50 Bank Officers Arrested in Last Four Months For Involvement in Bad Loans
The investigation and arrests witnessed a spike after the Nirav Modi scam surfaced in February this year.
Image for representation.
New Dehi: More than 50 bank officers have been charged and arrested in the last four months for their involvement in bad loans. The cases are being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
More than half of the accused are of the rank of general manager and above. Among the accused officers, nine are serving or former CMDs. Top RBI officials are also under the scanner for their involvement. The investigation and arrests witnessed a spike after the Nirav Modi scam surfaced in February this year.
Until March this year, 10 bank officials were under investigation in five cases of bank fraud, the Indian Express reported.
At present, a total of 292 cases across 44 public and private sector banks involving allegations of “cheating” and “fraud” are under various stages of investigation by the CBI alone. On July 7, two senior retired officers of the Bank of India were arrested for their alleged involvement in a loan fraud of Rs 2,654 crore by Vadodara-based Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd (DPIL).
The arrests have panicked the bank officials, who have now made the stringent procedures for lending. This could affect the credit growth recovery that was happening since late last year, bankers predict.
The Directorate of Enforcement too has conducted 234 searches in cases relating to “scams and embezzlement of funds” in banks during the 2017-18 and seized assets worth about Rs 7,109 crore.
Also Watch
More than half of the accused are of the rank of general manager and above. Among the accused officers, nine are serving or former CMDs. Top RBI officials are also under the scanner for their involvement. The investigation and arrests witnessed a spike after the Nirav Modi scam surfaced in February this year.
Until March this year, 10 bank officials were under investigation in five cases of bank fraud, the Indian Express reported.
At present, a total of 292 cases across 44 public and private sector banks involving allegations of “cheating” and “fraud” are under various stages of investigation by the CBI alone. On July 7, two senior retired officers of the Bank of India were arrested for their alleged involvement in a loan fraud of Rs 2,654 crore by Vadodara-based Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd (DPIL).
The arrests have panicked the bank officials, who have now made the stringent procedures for lending. This could affect the credit growth recovery that was happening since late last year, bankers predict.
The Directorate of Enforcement too has conducted 234 searches in cases relating to “scams and embezzlement of funds” in banks during the 2017-18 and seized assets worth about Rs 7,109 crore.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
-
'Modi Govt Empowering Muslims and Dalits' says Kiren Rijiju, MoS Home Affairs
-
Saturday 14 July , 2018
Connaught Place Is Ranked The World's 9th Most Expensive Office Location
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Family Which Hosted Burhan Wani Has Terror Stricken Lives
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
'Modi Govt Empowering Muslims and Dalits' says Kiren Rijiju, MoS Home Affairs
Saturday 14 July , 2018 Connaught Place Is Ranked The World's 9th Most Expensive Office Location
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Family Which Hosted Burhan Wani Has Terror Stricken Lives
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Shah Rukh Khan's Reply to Why He Got Married to Gauri So Early is Winning the Internet
- Zero: Shah Rukh Khan Unveils Katrina Kaif's Intense Look With This Post; See Here
- Jahnvi Kapoor Looks Perfect Channeling Her Inner Punjabi Kudi While Promoting Dhadak
- No Harbhajan Singh, Hindu-Muslim Conflict isn't The Reason For India Not Making it to The World Cup
- Tracking Death By WhatsApp: How Over 30 Lives Have Been Lost So Far