LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Budget Highlights

  • Sensex up after budget announcement
  • No TDS on bank, post office interest up to Rs 40,000
  • 12 cr farmers to get Rs 500/month directly in bank accounts
  • 26 weeks of maternity leave
  • Rs 76,800 crore allocated for welfare of SCs/STs
  • TDS threshold on rental income raised from Rs 1.8 lakh to 2.4 lakh
  • Income tax will be levied on second self-occupied house
  • India to become $5 trillion ecomony in 5 yrs
  • Allocation to North East region increased by 21% to Rs 58,166 cr
  • 1 lakh digital villages to be created in next five years
  • Mobile consumption data has risen by 50 times
  • No change in direct tax slabs
  • 27 km of highways built each day
  • Defence budget increases to Rs 3 lakh crore
  • Rs 19,000 cr for construction of rural roads
  • Gratuity limit increased from 10 lakh to 30 lakh rupees
  • Monthly pension of Rs 3000 for workers of unorganised sector
  • Rs 3 lakh cr recovered from corporate loan defaulters: FM
  • Rashtriya Kamdhenu Ayog for welfare of cows
  • 12 cr farmers to be benefited of minimum income support
  • Rs 6000 per year for farmers who own 2 hectares or less
  • India attracted $239 billion in FDI in last five years
  • Rs 60,000 crore allocated for MGNREGA
  • Contained inflation and restored fiscal balance: FM
  • Rupee slips by 9 paise to 71.17 against dollar
  • Current account deficit is likely to be 2.5%
  • 2018-19 revised fiscal deficit target at 3.4%
  • 5.4 lakh villages declared as open defecation-free
  • Rs 19,000 cr for rural roads under Gram Sadak Yojana
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

Over 50 Days, Meghalaya Mine Rescue Yields Little Results Despite Best Efforts

It has been six days since the second body of one of the 14 miners was detected deep inside the mine, and even as the Navy team is continuing search operations overnight, there has been no success.

Karishma Hasnat | CNN-News18

Updated:February 2, 2019, 12:00 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Over 50 Days, Meghalaya Mine Rescue Yields Little Results Despite Best Efforts
Navy divers look at the pictures captured by a remotely-operated vehicle during a mission to rescue trapped miners in Meghalaya. (PTI)
Guwahati: It has been over 50 days that 15 miners were trapped in an illegal coal mine in Meghalaya in East Jaintia Hills district on December 13 last year. Rescue operations undertaken by Indian Navy, NDRF and other agencies have yielded little result, despite intense efforts. The rescue team is still trying to locate the lost body of one of the 14 miners officially stated to be missing.

The decomposed body of one of the miners was retrieved on January 24. He was identified as Amir Hussain of Chirang district in Assam. The second body was located on January 26 and even as the Navy team is continuing search operations overnight using their underwater remotely operated vehicle (UWROV), there has been no success so far. Equipment malfunction, running out of gas, loss of visibility inside the mine, flow reversal, siphon condition, toxic gases, besides falling debris and turbidity, are posing as hurdles in the rescue operation.

Though necessary precautions have been taken for the divers to work in contaminated water, the unregulated and unscientific mine with a maze of rat holes has been one of the biggest challenges for rescue teams trying to locate the miners trapped in at least 350-feet deep mine.

Sources said that despite crores of litres of water being pumped out every day, the water level inside the mine remains the same. However, the district administration on Friday said that the services of Odisha Fire and Disaster Rescue team are ‘no longer required’ in pumping operations since Coal India Limited and Kirloskar Brothers (KBL) are using submersible pumps to drain out the water.

District officials further said that National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) continues to provide assistance to the rescue agencies at site. It has been over 50 days since rescue operations began at Khloo Ryngksan, and so far the Navy and NDRF have been able to retrieve just one body. The body was detected after 32 days, and pulled up to the surface with much difficulty.

Meanwhile, 14 Assam Regiment of 24 Mountain Brigade of the Indian Army have set up tents stocked with ration and warm clothes, a 10 KV generator and a 2,000 litres water bowser close to the mine site. The temporary army camp has saved the navy at least 3-4 hours of transit time, which now enables them to work overnight at the site.

Earlier, both the Centre and the state government told the Supreme Court that the rescue operation would not be called off and that no rescue agency would leave the site.

The status report submitted on behalf of Meghalaya government mentioned that “presumably, and as per the latest reports, the bodies of the remaining miners are behind the body detected on January 16”.

As teams continue with the search and retrieval operations, locals said that only conventional methods used by the villagers engaged in mining activities can help locate and retrieve the bodies. The rat-hole coal mines present in Saipung river valley are said to be interconnected, and the water would otherwise be pulled out simultaneously for a certain period of time from each of the mine shaft.

In locating the first body, sources said help was sought from the five survivors of the tragedy who supposedly have a fair idea of the layout of the mine, and the nuts and bolts of the trade.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram