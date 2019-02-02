English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Highlights
Over 50 Days, Meghalaya Mine Rescue Yields Little Results Despite Best Efforts
It has been six days since the second body of one of the 14 miners was detected deep inside the mine, and even as the Navy team is continuing search operations overnight, there has been no success.
Navy divers look at the pictures captured by a remotely-operated vehicle during a mission to rescue trapped miners in Meghalaya. (PTI)
Guwahati: It has been over 50 days that 15 miners were trapped in an illegal coal mine in Meghalaya in East Jaintia Hills district on December 13 last year. Rescue operations undertaken by Indian Navy, NDRF and other agencies have yielded little result, despite intense efforts. The rescue team is still trying to locate the lost body of one of the 14 miners officially stated to be missing.
The decomposed body of one of the miners was retrieved on January 24. He was identified as Amir Hussain of Chirang district in Assam. The second body was located on January 26 and even as the Navy team is continuing search operations overnight using their underwater remotely operated vehicle (UWROV), there has been no success so far. Equipment malfunction, running out of gas, loss of visibility inside the mine, flow reversal, siphon condition, toxic gases, besides falling debris and turbidity, are posing as hurdles in the rescue operation.
Though necessary precautions have been taken for the divers to work in contaminated water, the unregulated and unscientific mine with a maze of rat holes has been one of the biggest challenges for rescue teams trying to locate the miners trapped in at least 350-feet deep mine.
Sources said that despite crores of litres of water being pumped out every day, the water level inside the mine remains the same. However, the district administration on Friday said that the services of Odisha Fire and Disaster Rescue team are ‘no longer required’ in pumping operations since Coal India Limited and Kirloskar Brothers (KBL) are using submersible pumps to drain out the water.
District officials further said that National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) continues to provide assistance to the rescue agencies at site. It has been over 50 days since rescue operations began at Khloo Ryngksan, and so far the Navy and NDRF have been able to retrieve just one body. The body was detected after 32 days, and pulled up to the surface with much difficulty.
Meanwhile, 14 Assam Regiment of 24 Mountain Brigade of the Indian Army have set up tents stocked with ration and warm clothes, a 10 KV generator and a 2,000 litres water bowser close to the mine site. The temporary army camp has saved the navy at least 3-4 hours of transit time, which now enables them to work overnight at the site.
Earlier, both the Centre and the state government told the Supreme Court that the rescue operation would not be called off and that no rescue agency would leave the site.
The status report submitted on behalf of Meghalaya government mentioned that “presumably, and as per the latest reports, the bodies of the remaining miners are behind the body detected on January 16”.
As teams continue with the search and retrieval operations, locals said that only conventional methods used by the villagers engaged in mining activities can help locate and retrieve the bodies. The rat-hole coal mines present in Saipung river valley are said to be interconnected, and the water would otherwise be pulled out simultaneously for a certain period of time from each of the mine shaft.
In locating the first body, sources said help was sought from the five survivors of the tragedy who supposedly have a fair idea of the layout of the mine, and the nuts and bolts of the trade.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The decomposed body of one of the miners was retrieved on January 24. He was identified as Amir Hussain of Chirang district in Assam. The second body was located on January 26 and even as the Navy team is continuing search operations overnight using their underwater remotely operated vehicle (UWROV), there has been no success so far. Equipment malfunction, running out of gas, loss of visibility inside the mine, flow reversal, siphon condition, toxic gases, besides falling debris and turbidity, are posing as hurdles in the rescue operation.
Though necessary precautions have been taken for the divers to work in contaminated water, the unregulated and unscientific mine with a maze of rat holes has been one of the biggest challenges for rescue teams trying to locate the miners trapped in at least 350-feet deep mine.
Sources said that despite crores of litres of water being pumped out every day, the water level inside the mine remains the same. However, the district administration on Friday said that the services of Odisha Fire and Disaster Rescue team are ‘no longer required’ in pumping operations since Coal India Limited and Kirloskar Brothers (KBL) are using submersible pumps to drain out the water.
District officials further said that National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) continues to provide assistance to the rescue agencies at site. It has been over 50 days since rescue operations began at Khloo Ryngksan, and so far the Navy and NDRF have been able to retrieve just one body. The body was detected after 32 days, and pulled up to the surface with much difficulty.
Meanwhile, 14 Assam Regiment of 24 Mountain Brigade of the Indian Army have set up tents stocked with ration and warm clothes, a 10 KV generator and a 2,000 litres water bowser close to the mine site. The temporary army camp has saved the navy at least 3-4 hours of transit time, which now enables them to work overnight at the site.
Earlier, both the Centre and the state government told the Supreme Court that the rescue operation would not be called off and that no rescue agency would leave the site.
The status report submitted on behalf of Meghalaya government mentioned that “presumably, and as per the latest reports, the bodies of the remaining miners are behind the body detected on January 16”.
As teams continue with the search and retrieval operations, locals said that only conventional methods used by the villagers engaged in mining activities can help locate and retrieve the bodies. The rat-hole coal mines present in Saipung river valley are said to be interconnected, and the water would otherwise be pulled out simultaneously for a certain period of time from each of the mine shaft.
In locating the first body, sources said help was sought from the five survivors of the tragedy who supposedly have a fair idea of the layout of the mine, and the nuts and bolts of the trade.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Budget 2019: Top Takeaways From Piyush Goyal's Budget Speech
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget 2019: Announcements For Farmers And Rural Sector
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget 2019: Tax Rebates, Sops For Salaried Class
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget 2019: Here Are The Five Big Takeaways From The Budget 2019
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
'Kamar Tod Mehangai ki Kamar Tod Di': How Piyush Goyal Stole the Show With Hindi One-liners
Budget 2019: Top Takeaways From Piyush Goyal's Budget Speech
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget 2019: Announcements For Farmers And Rural Sector
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget 2019: Tax Rebates, Sops For Salaried Class
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget 2019: Here Are The Five Big Takeaways From The Budget 2019
Friday 01 February , 2019 'Kamar Tod Mehangai ki Kamar Tod Di': How Piyush Goyal Stole the Show With Hindi One-liners
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Groin Strain Rules de Kock Out of Pakistan T20Is
- Travis Head Dedicates Maiden Test Ton to Close Friend Phil Hughes
- Nick Jonas is Eyeing to Replace Ben Affleck as New Batman in DC's Upcoming Film
- Budget 2019: Government Sets Target of 1 Lakh Digital Villages, Talks About Make in India Growth
- Budget 2019: Government Announces National Artificial Intelligence Centre, National AI Portal
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results