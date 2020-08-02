Over 50 Detained As Murder Triggers Violence Between Rival Groups in TN; Houses, Boats Set Ablaze

Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore district turned tense after two rival political groups indulged in a violent face-off on Saturday night. Several people were reported injured while one man was killed during the attack.

Boats and vehicles were set afire, houses ransacked and the public was plunged in fear as the factions carried out their attacks. Allegedly, the two local groups have held political enmity for a long time now, it escalated after the brother of a former local body chief was reportedly murdered.

As per initial reports, 25 boats, 50 fishing nets, 25 two-wheelers, and four cars were set on fire, while ten houses were reportedly ransacked during the arson.

Revenue officials and district authorities are evaluating the property damaged. The police officials too swung into action and heavy force was deployed in the village to control the situation. So far, cases have been filed against 50 people for murder and riots in the district.