Over 50 Killed as Heavy Downpour Batters Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, Several Trains Cancelled

New Delhi/Patna/Lucknow: Over 50 people have been killed in Uttar Pradesh alone as incessant rains continue to batter several states, including Bihar, UP, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.

An alert has been sounded in Bihar where the streets of state capital Patna and other areas are waterlogged and residences of at least two ministers marooned. Heavy downpour in several parts of the state since Friday has thrown normal life out of gear affecting rail traffic, healthcare facilities and schools. The weather department has forecast heavy rainfall for the city till September 30.

As many as 12 trains were cancelled on Saturday, while the government ordered closure of all schools till Tuesday.

The residences of Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi, Road Construction Minister Nand Kishore Yadav and BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy resembled marooned islands. Nalanda Medical College Hospital premises, the second largest healthcare facility in Patna, was waterlogged as also that of the Gardanibagh hospital.

"Localities like Rajendra Nagar and SK Puri are the worst affected," District Magistrate Kumar Ravi told reporters.

In neighbouring Uttarakhand, six pilgrims from Punjab, who were on their way to the Himalayan shrine of Hemkund Sahib, were killed when a huge rock fell on their vehicle in Tehri district following a landslip triggered by heavy rains, officials said. Also, three deaths each were reported from Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, while one person died in Jammu and Kashmir.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar reviewed the situation in a video conference meeting with officials who informed him that the state received an average rainfall of 50 mm since Friday with districts like Vaishali and Nawada recording more than 200 mm.

The district magistrate said a contingent of NDRF and SDRF personnel was pressed into service to rescue residents from the areas alarmingly waterlogged.

The NDRF said 18 of its teams have been pressed into service in districts which have received heavy rainfall.

The meteorological department said heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places over eastern UP on Sunday.

(With PTI inputs)

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.