Over 50 Lakh Covid Vaccine Doses Administered to Beneficiaries Aged 12-14 Years: Govt

More than 50 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses have so far been administered to beneficiaries in the 12-14 years age group, the Union health ministry said on Tuesday. The total number of Covid vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 181.85 crore with more than 27 lakh doses being given till 7 pm on Tuesday, it said.

More than 50 lakh (50,32,055) vaccine doses have so far been administered to beneficiaries in the 12-14 age group, the ministry added. Over 2.2 crore (2,20,04,536) precaution doses have been administered to healthcare workers (HCWs), frontline workers (FLWs) and those aged 60 years and above. The daily vaccination tally is expected to go up with the compilation of the final reports by late night.

The countrywide vaccination drive against the viral disease was rolled out on January 16 last year, with the HCWs getting inoculated in the first phase.

The vaccination of the FLWs started from February 2 last year. The next phase of Covid vaccination commenced on March 1 last year for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

India launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1 last year. The government then decided to expand the vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 years of age to be inoculated against the viral disease from May 1 last year.

The next phase of Covid vaccination commenced from January 3 this year for adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years. The country began administering the precaution doses of the vaccines to the HCWs, FLWs and those aged 60 and above with comorbidities from January 10.

The inoculation of children aged 12-14 years started from March 16.

