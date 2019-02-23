English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
4 Days After Fatal Mid-air Crash, Nearly 100 Vehicles Gutted in Fire at Bengaluru Aero Show Venue
The cause of the fire is not yet known but sources say it could have been a lit cigarette that was thrown into the grass which may have started the fire.
According to reports, around 100 cars were affected in the blaze after one car caught fire.
Loading...
Bengaluru: Nearly 100 vehicles were gutted in a fire that broke out in a parking lot at the venue of the 2019 Aero India show being conducted by the defence ministry at the Yelahanka air base. No casualties have been reported till the report was filed.
According to a policeman, around 100 cars were affected in the blaze after one car caught fire. To control the fire, more than 10 fire engines have been rushed to the spot. The cause of the fire is not yet known but sources say it could have been a lit cigarette that was thrown into the grass which may have started the fire.
The fire broke out just moments after badminton star PV Sindhu took to the skies co-piloting the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas’ trainer variant.
Seven ambulances have been stationed at the site in case of any causalities.
The parking spot is located around a few kilometres away from where the air show is being held.
DGP Fire Services MN Reddi said that the spread of fire was controlled by creating a gap by removing adjacent cars. He added that the fire is under control now.
The area has been cordoned off and police personnel have reached the spot to initiate the investigation. No planes are reported to have suffered any damage.
Saturday is the fourth day of the Aero India 2019 air show which began on February 20.
On Tuesday, two aircrafts of IAF's aerobatic team Surya Kiran crashed after hitting each other mid-air on Tuesday, killing a pilot and injuring two who ejected to safety during a rehearsal for the Aero India show.
Video clips of the incident had showed the two jets crashing to the ground and bursting into flames near Yelahanka airbase after brushing against each other mid-air, a day before the five day event commenced.
According to a policeman, around 100 cars were affected in the blaze after one car caught fire. To control the fire, more than 10 fire engines have been rushed to the spot. The cause of the fire is not yet known but sources say it could have been a lit cigarette that was thrown into the grass which may have started the fire.
The fire broke out just moments after badminton star PV Sindhu took to the skies co-piloting the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas’ trainer variant.
Seven ambulances have been stationed at the site in case of any causalities.
The parking spot is located around a few kilometres away from where the air show is being held.
DGP Fire Services MN Reddi said that the spread of fire was controlled by creating a gap by removing adjacent cars. He added that the fire is under control now.
#AeroShowOpenParkingAreaFire— M.N.Reddi, IPS (@DGP_FIRE) February 23, 2019
Totally about 100 cars burnt in the fire. Fire spread is controlled by creating a gap by removing adjacent cars. Fire under control now. No injuries or any harm to people reported. Likely cause: dry grass fire aided by heavy winds.
The area has been cordoned off and police personnel have reached the spot to initiate the investigation. No planes are reported to have suffered any damage.
Saturday is the fourth day of the Aero India 2019 air show which began on February 20.
On Tuesday, two aircrafts of IAF's aerobatic team Surya Kiran crashed after hitting each other mid-air on Tuesday, killing a pilot and injuring two who ejected to safety during a rehearsal for the Aero India show.
Video clips of the incident had showed the two jets crashing to the ground and bursting into flames near Yelahanka airbase after brushing against each other mid-air, a day before the five day event commenced.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
India Will 'Stop' Flow of Our Share of Water to Pakistan, Says Nitin Gadkari
-
Friday 22 February , 2019
Watch: PM Modi Conferred With Seoul Peace Prize
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Kulbhushan Jadhav Case At ICJ: What Is At Stake For India
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Opinion: Why We Should Still Talk To Pakistan Despite Pulwama Attack
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Hilarious Memes Take Over Twitter As Soon As Kesari Trailer Drops
India Will 'Stop' Flow of Our Share of Water to Pakistan, Says Nitin Gadkari
Friday 22 February , 2019 Watch: PM Modi Conferred With Seoul Peace Prize
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Kulbhushan Jadhav Case At ICJ: What Is At Stake For India
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Opinion: Why We Should Still Talk To Pakistan Despite Pulwama Attack
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Hilarious Memes Take Over Twitter As Soon As Kesari Trailer Drops
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Tata 45X Premium Hatchback's Production Version Confirmed For Geneva Debut, Video Teased
- Churches No Longer Have to Hold Prayer Services Every Sunday: Canon Law
- 2019 Ford Endeavour Launched in India for Rs 28.19 Lakh, Gets Manual in 2.2L Engine
- Man Named 'Bowser' Takes Over Nintendo of America and Mario Fans are Freaking Out
- Will Tata Motors Name the Upcoming Harrier 7-Seater SUV as Sierra?
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results