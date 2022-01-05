Over 500 Fall Sick After Consuming Food at NYE Feast in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills

Over 500 people fell sick after consuming food during a community feast organised on New Year’s eve in in Lapmala village in Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills district. The sample of the food has been sent for tests, said Minister of Social Welfare Kyrmen Shylla on Wednesday.

It was initially reported that around 30 people had to be taken to the Khliehriat community health centre. However, Shylla later revealed over 500, mostly children, women and elderly people, are sick.

According to doctors from the health center, as many as 160 people from the village had come for treatment, out of whom, 30 were serious and had to be admitted.

Stating that the condition of the patients is stable, the minister said, “Around 12 people are still hospitalised and they are likely to be discharged in another day.”

He also thanked the doctors and medical staff besides the Kyrmen Foundation team for extending necessary help to those affected by the incident.

Shylla said that the doctors and nurses had also gone to the village and provided immediate treatment. He also extended his gratitude to the local MDC of the area Sanki Shangpung for helping the people during the emergency.

