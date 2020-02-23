Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
donald trump india visit
donald trump india visit
News18 » India
1-min read

Over 500 Protesters Block Delhi Road, Vow to Stay Put Till Centre Revokes CAA; Jaffrabad Metro Station Closed

Carrying Tricolours, the protesters, mostly women, have blocked road no. 66 which connects Seelampur with Maujpur and Yamuna Vihar.

News18.com

Updated:February 23, 2020, 10:08 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Over 500 Protesters Block Delhi Road, Vow to Stay Put Till Centre Revokes CAA; Jaffrabad Metro Station Closed
Protesters raise slogans against the Citizenship Amendment Act, National Register of Citizens and National Population Register near the Jaffrabad Metro station in, New Delhi on February 22, 2020. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: The entry and exit gates of Jaffrabad Metro station were closed on Sunday morning after more than 500 protesters blocked the road below the Metro line and vowed not to end the agitation till the Centre revokes the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens.

Carrying Tricolours and raising slogans, the protesters, mostly women, had descended at the spot on Saturday night. The road connects Seelampur with Maujpur and Yamuna Vihar.

As protests continued into the morning, heavy security was deployed around the Metro station and the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said trains would not be halting at the station. "Entry & exit of Jaffrabad have been closed. Trains will not be halting at this station," the DMRC tweeted.

A woman, who identified herself as Bushra, had said that till the time the CAA is not revoked, the protesters would not leave the site.

Social activist Faheem Baig had said there is resentment among people over the way the government was handling the issue.

"This protest is against CAA, NRC and also seeking reservation for Dalits. The movement is primarily led by the women, while the men are only supporting them,” a protester named Shadab said. "We have blocked the road in order to protest and we will not move from the site till the Centre revokes the draconian law," he said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram