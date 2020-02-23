Over 500 Protesters Block Delhi Road, Vow to Stay Put Till Centre Revokes CAA; Jaffrabad Metro Station Closed
Carrying Tricolours, the protesters, mostly women, have blocked road no. 66 which connects Seelampur with Maujpur and Yamuna Vihar.
Protesters raise slogans against the Citizenship Amendment Act, National Register of Citizens and National Population Register near the Jaffrabad Metro station in, New Delhi on February 22, 2020. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: The entry and exit gates of Jaffrabad Metro station were closed on Sunday morning after more than 500 protesters blocked the road below the Metro line and vowed not to end the agitation till the Centre revokes the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens.
Carrying Tricolours and raising slogans, the protesters, mostly women, had descended at the spot on Saturday night. The road connects Seelampur with Maujpur and Yamuna Vihar.
As protests continued into the morning, heavy security was deployed around the Metro station and the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said trains would not be halting at the station. "Entry & exit of Jaffrabad have been closed. Trains will not be halting at this station," the DMRC tweeted.
Security UpdateEntry & exit of Jaffrabad have been closed. Trains will not be halting at this station.— Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) February 23, 2020
A woman, who identified herself as Bushra, had said that till the time the CAA is not revoked, the protesters would not leave the site.
Social activist Faheem Baig had said there is resentment among people over the way the government was handling the issue.
"This protest is against CAA, NRC and also seeking reservation for Dalits. The movement is primarily led by the women, while the men are only supporting them,” a protester named Shadab said. "We have blocked the road in order to protest and we will not move from the site till the Centre revokes the draconian law," he said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Leaked Pics from The Batman Sets Reveal First Look at Batsuit, Batcycle and Catwoman
- India vs Australia, FIH Hockey Pro League 2020 HIGHLIGHTS: India Beat Australia in Penalty Shootout
- Old Video of Lion Playing in the Grass After Being Rescued from Circus is Breaking the Internet
- Coronavirus Impact: Samsung Factory in Korea Shut Down After Employee Tests Positive
- Ahead of Festival, Indian-American Entrepreneur Launches 'Holi Ghee' to Pay Homage to Desi Sweets