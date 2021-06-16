Over 5,000 Children Under Age 14 Contracted Covid-19 in Meghalaya, 17 Dead

Over 5,000 children have tested positive for Covid- 19 between the age group of 0 to 14 years in Meghalaya so far.

Seventeen children of the age group 0 to 14 years have succumbed to COVID-19 in the state. The latest incident was reported in the East Garo Hills district where a 4 yrs old girl passed away due to covid related complications.

This was informed by the state health minister Alexander Laloo Hek during an interaction with media persons on Wednesday. So far 758 persons have died due to viral infection. Of these, 17 are children between the age group of 0 to 14 years, Hek said.

The health minister also informed that 5,101 of 43,254 people, who have tested positive for COVID-19 during the first and second wave, are children belonging to this age group. According to him, not a single newborn baby was affected by COVID-19 so far in the state.

He said taking these figures into consideration the government has decided to come up with prefab structures for setting up pediatric hospitals at Ganesh Das hospital in Shillong, Tura in West Garo Hills, and Jowai in West Jaintia Hills.

The health minister urged the citizens to be extra careful keeping in mind that the third wave is likely to affect not only children but people of different age groups.

“We have also decided to leave it to the wisdom of the deputy commissioners to decide (on lockdown) as per the COVID situation in their respective districts,” he added.

Regarding the vaccination drive, the health minister said that the state is having sufficient numbers of vaccines to continue with the drive for another week.

He also informed that the Government of India has categorically stated that it will supply more vaccines to the state after June 21. According to him, the government has increased the number of vaccination centres across the state.

To another query, Hek said the reason for the government’s repeated request to all citizens to get vaccinated is because it will not only protect them but the people around them as well.

“Therefore, our department is urging the citizens to get vaccinated as it is the only way we can protect ourselves from this deadly virus,” he added.

