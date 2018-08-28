GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Over 60,000 Volunteers Descend on Kerala's Kuttanad for First-of-Its-Kind Clean-Up, Ministers Join In

The army of volunteers, including ministers, electricians, plumbers, snake catchers, bureaucrats and others, will camp for the next three days in Kuttanad, the first area to be hit by the floods that have killed more than 300 people.

Updated:August 28, 2018, 1:41 PM IST
SUCI and PICCOS volunteers during the clean-up at Neeretapuram in Kuttanad on Tuesday. (Aishwarya Kumar/News18.com)
New Delhi: In one of the biggest cleaning missions following a natural calamity in India, more than 50,000 volunteers from all walks of life have descended on Kuttanand in Alappuzha district of flood-ravaged Kerala.

The nerve centre of the massive operation is in SDV School, which is also doubling up as a relief camp. Kickstarting the clean-up, PWD minister Sudhakaran was seen cleaning soiled floors, while state education minister E Raveendranath and VS Sunil Kumar were engaged in ferrying relief supplies. Kerala finance minister Thomas Isaac was also present, supervising the operations.

Clean-up underway at Chakkulath Temple. (Aishwarya Kumar/News18.com)

A road near Chakkulath Temple after the clean-up. (Aishwarya Kumar/News18.com)

Kuttanad, in picturesque Alapuzha, is known as the rice bowl of Kerala. Lying below sea level, it has been inundated for days, affecting 2 lakh people. While the clean-up is being conducted in 16 panchayats, the focus is on Kainakary, Chambakulam and Muttar, which were the worst-hit.

The operations are being overseen by district collector S Suhas and the administration is directing the mammoth mission with the help of in-house apps. The volunteers have been instructed on the cleaning methods and responsible waste management.

The entire force of volunteers is made up of student and social service organisations, such as the NSS, DYFI, Sewa Bharti, Youth Congress, Church organisations, SNDP etc. The volunteers will be housed by the local administration for the duration of the clean-up.

| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
