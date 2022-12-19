Over 55,000 Farmers on Way to Delhi's Ramlila Maidan for Mega Stir, Traffic Advisory Issued; What's The Protest About?

Over 55,000 farmers from various parts of the country are expected to reach Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan on Monday for the ‘Kisan Garjana’ rally being organised by the Bhartiya Kisan Sangh (BKS), an affiliate of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). The protest is being organised from 11 am to 6 pm to seek various relief measures to improve the condition of farmers.

Traffic movement is likely to be affected in parts of central Delhi on Monday due to the rally. Delhi Traffic police have issued an advisory for commuters as around 50,000 to 55,000 people are likely to arrive at the ground in 700 to 800 buses, and 3,500 to 4,000 private vehicles.

Delhi Traffic Police Advisory

According to the advisory, the diversion points are Maharaja Ranjeet Singh Marg, Mirdard Chowk, Minto Road, Ajmeri Gate, Chaman Lal Marg, Delhi Gate, JLN Marg, roundabout Kamala Market to Hamdard Chowk, Bhavbhuti Marg and Paharganj Chowk, it said.

It said that the traffic restrictions, regulations or diversion may be imposed on Ranjeet Singh flyover from Barakhamba Road to Guru Nanak Chowk, from Minto Road to roundabout Kamla Market, Vivekanand Marg, JLN Marg (Delhi Gate to Guru Nanak Chowk).

As commuters going to New Delhi, Old Delhi, and Nizamuddin Railway Stations and Inter State Bus Terminal (ISBT) could encounter delays, they should plan their travel accordingly, the advisory said.

Other parts that may also be subjected to similar regulations include the roundabout Kamla Market to Guru Nanak Chowk, Chaman Lal Marg, Ajmeri Gate towards Asaf Ali Road and Paharganj Chowk and roundabout Jandewalan, Desh Bandhu Gupta Road to Ajmeri Gate on Monday from 9 am onwards.

Commuters are advised to avoid the mentioned roads and stretches. They are also advised to avail public transport to help decongestion of roads. “Park your vehicles only at designated parking lots. Avoid roadside parking as it causes hindrance to normal flow traffic," the advisory added

Why Are Famers Protesting?

The protest is aimed to draw the government’s attention towards profitable price, GST, and genetically modified (GM) crops among other issues being faced by Indian farmers. Additionally, the BKS is also demanding an appropriate export policy.

Criticising the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government for its agriculture policies, Mohini Mohan Mishra, all-India general secretary of BKS said that a time when India is celebrating ‘Amrit Mahotsav’, there are still problems with food grains and with the one who produces it

“Even after 75 years of independence, farmers are still waiting for justice. At least they should get a remunerative price on a cost basis”, said Mishra, according to a report by The Hindu.

The BKS leader alleged that the schemes and planning of the Centre are anti-farmers. “Our rally aims to open the eye of the government. We will see if it happens with the peaceful rally. Else, we will explore other ways,” he told The Hindu.

He also criticised the Centre’s ‘Kisan Samman Nidhi’ scheme and said that in 2019, Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi was Rs 6,000. “This is way less in today’s circumstances,” it added.

Read all the Latest India News here