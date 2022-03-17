Over 6 Lakh Children Under 5 Years of Age Severely Malnourished in Madhya Pradesh

Underlining the sorry state of healthcare for children in Madhya Pradesh, the State government said that there are 10.32 lakh children malnourished among under-five in the state, of which 6.30 lakh are severely malnourished.

The question on malnourishment among kids was raised by BJP MLA Chaitanya Kashyap on Wednesday.

After the question hour, the House adjourned sine die on Wednesday after the key bills were presented and cleared with a voice vote without any discussion.

In a written reply submitted to the assembly secretariat, the Chief Minister who holds the Women and Child Development Department portfolio replied that the State has a total of over 65 lakh kids in the age group of 0-5 years. Out of this, 10.32 lakh are malnourished.

A total of 6.30 lakh children are put in the severely malnourished category, 2.64 lakh suffer from stunting and around 13 lakh are skinny, according to health standards for children.

Among the worst-affected districts, Sheopur areas Karahal has 18,944 severely malnourished kids, Sheopurkalan has 11,970, Sheopur 19,243, Sheopur city 9,297, Vijaypur 1 has 14,710 and Vijaypur 2 has 15,712 severely malnourished children, according to the reply.

Chouhan while replying to the query affirmed that the situation of malnutrition has improved in districts and added that the state government is making efforts to eradicate malnutrition under Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bal Arogya and Poshan Mission and Mukhyamantri Bal Arogya Samvardhan Karyakram.

Chaitanya Kashyap foundation fights malnutrition

The BJP Ratlam MLA Chaitanya Kashyap as part of his query also informed the House that following efforts from his foundation working in Ratlam managed to solve 1,300 out of 2,300 malnourished kids from nutrition issues in three years from 2018 to 2020.

