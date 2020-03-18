Over 60% Tickets Cancelled in March Due to Coronavirus, Railways Inform Parliamentary Panel
The Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture had convened a special meeting with the railway and aviation ministries, seeking an update on the precautions taken by them.
Chairman Railway Board, V K Yadav appealed to all to avoid any non-essential travel..
Senior railway officials on Wednesday informed a parliamentary panel that more than 60 per cent tickets were cancelled in March this year due to coronavirus, even as the panel came down hard on the Railway Board chairman for a "shoddy presentation", sources said.
The Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture had convened a special meeting with the railway and aviation ministries, seeking an update on the precautions taken by them in view of the infection that has led to three deaths in the country.
Chairman Railway Board, V K Yadav was criticised by the parliamentary panel for "shoddy presentation" of the steps taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
"Railway Board chairman was unprepared and made a shoddy presentation at such sensitive time," a member of the panel said.
Meanwhile, Yadav appealed to all to avoid any non-essential travel..
