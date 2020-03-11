Over 600 Challans Issued for Drunken Driving on Holi in Delhi
Representative image.
New Delhi: Over 600 challans were issued for drunken driving in the national capital on Holi, the Delhi Police said on Wednesday.
A total of 647 challans were issued for drunken driving, 181 for triple riding, 1,192 for not wearing helmets and 156 for dangerous driving on Tuesday, they said.
According to the police, elaborate traffic arrangements were made to ensure safety of motorists and check incidents of drunken driving on the occasion of Holi.
Over 170 traffic pickets and district police personnel were deployed to ensure a peaceful and safe Holi, with the Delhi Traffic Police alone deploying around 1,600 staff.
