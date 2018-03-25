Over 600 Doctors Stage Mahapanchayat to Protest Against National Medical Commission Bill

Over 600 doctors under the banner of Indian Medical Association (IMA) organised a mahapanchyat at the Indira Gandhi Stadium on Sunday to protest against the National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill, 2017.The NMC Bill seeks to allow practitioners of Ayurveda and other traditional medicine to practice modern medicine once they complete a short-term “bridge” course, among other wide-ranging institutional reforms.President of the IMA, Dr Ravi Wankhedkar told News18 that the representatives of three lakh medical students and ten lakh modern medicine doctors, private practitioners, government service association, resident and junior doctors took part in the mahapanchayat on Sunday.He said, "We are protesting against the anti-poor and pro-rich National Medical Commission Bill. It is also anti-student and undemocratic."The doctors have demanded the scrapping of National Medical Commission Bill and that the government must amend the existing MCI Act and provide for a stronger law to protect doctors from any violence.Talking about the “bridge" course, which the central government plans to introduce to allow Ayush doctors to prescribe allopathic medicines in a limited way, Wankhedkar said, “It is anti-poor and there is no shortage of doctors practising modern medicine in the country. The government needs to provide incentives to fill up the gap in the rural areas.”According to Dr Vinay Aggarwal, chairman of the organizing committee of the mahapanchayat, the government must bring more uniformity in the medical examination system. Talking about the rural gap, he said that there is no shortage of doctors and the existing potential needs to be utilised properly.