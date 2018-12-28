English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Over 6,000 Officers of Nationalised Banks Held Responsible for Bad Loans in 2018, Says Jaitley
From dismissal to compulsory retirement and demotion, Arun Jaitley said that minor and major penalties have been imposed against erring officials.
File Image of Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. (PTI photo)
New Delhi The government on Friday said action has been taken against more than 6,000 officers of nationalised banks last fiscal in cases of lapses that led to bad loans.
In written reply, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said that minor and major penalties have been imposed against erring officials. These include, dismissal, compulsory retirement and demotion.
"As per the inputs received from nationalised banks, in FY 2017-18, 6,049 officers have been held responsible on account of staff delinquency in NPA accounts...," Jaitley said.
Depending upon the gravity of lapses, the minister said "minor penalty/ major penalty have been imposed against erring officials" and in all the cases, depending upon the amount involved, CBI and police complaints have been lodged.
The 19 nationalised banks, including PNB and Canara Bank, reported a net loss of Rs 21,388 crore in the first half of the fiscal. This compares with a combined loss Rs 6,861 crore in the similar period of 2017-18.
Meanwhile, Minister of State for Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla said that no loan account of state-owned banks with outstanding of over Rs 25 crore has been "declared as evergreen" since June 2014.
In another written reply to the lower House, Shukla said as a result of transparent recognition of bad loans, the non-performing asset (NPA) amount of all commercial banks rose from Rs 5.66 lakh crore at end-March 2016 to Rs 9.62 lakh crore at end of March 2018.
Since then the amount has declined to Rs 9.43 lakh crore.
He further said the public sector banks have reported a "record recovery" of Rs 60,713 crore in the first half of the current financial year.
This, he said, was double the amount recovered by them during corresponding period of the last financial year.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
In written reply, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said that minor and major penalties have been imposed against erring officials. These include, dismissal, compulsory retirement and demotion.
"As per the inputs received from nationalised banks, in FY 2017-18, 6,049 officers have been held responsible on account of staff delinquency in NPA accounts...," Jaitley said.
Depending upon the gravity of lapses, the minister said "minor penalty/ major penalty have been imposed against erring officials" and in all the cases, depending upon the amount involved, CBI and police complaints have been lodged.
The 19 nationalised banks, including PNB and Canara Bank, reported a net loss of Rs 21,388 crore in the first half of the fiscal. This compares with a combined loss Rs 6,861 crore in the similar period of 2017-18.
Meanwhile, Minister of State for Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla said that no loan account of state-owned banks with outstanding of over Rs 25 crore has been "declared as evergreen" since June 2014.
In another written reply to the lower House, Shukla said as a result of transparent recognition of bad loans, the non-performing asset (NPA) amount of all commercial banks rose from Rs 5.66 lakh crore at end-March 2016 to Rs 9.62 lakh crore at end of March 2018.
Since then the amount has declined to Rs 9.43 lakh crore.
He further said the public sector banks have reported a "record recovery" of Rs 60,713 crore in the first half of the current financial year.
This, he said, was double the amount recovered by them during corresponding period of the last financial year.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Analysis: Will Priyanka Gandhi’s Entry Change Congress Political Fortune
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Karan Johar Apologises:'Feel Responsible Because It Was My Show'
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Museum on Netaji Bose Takes You Back Into History
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
#NationalGirlChildDay: 50% Of India's Teenage Girls Are Underweight & Anaemic
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
News18 Analysis: Will Priyanka Gandhi’s Entry Change Congress Political Fortune
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Karan Johar Apologises:'Feel Responsible Because It Was My Show'
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Museum on Netaji Bose Takes You Back Into History
Thursday 24 January , 2019 #NationalGirlChildDay: 50% Of India's Teenage Girls Are Underweight & Anaemic
Thursday 17 January , 2019 33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Top Upcoming Motorcycles to Launch in India in 2019 – Royal Enfield Scrambler, Bajaj Dominar and More
- Karnataka Auto Driver is Providing 24x7 Transport Services to Pregnant Women
- A 'Jabra' Fan, With Insane Photoshop Skills, is Gatecrashing Bollywood Parties
- PUBG Mobile Lite Open Beta Launched: Play as Solo, Duo or Squad in Third Party Play Mode And More
- Top Upcoming Motorcycles to Launch in India in 2019 – Royal Enfield Scrambler, Bajaj Dominar and More
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results