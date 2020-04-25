Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » India
1-min read

Over 60,000 Drug Addicts Register Themselves With Govt Clinics in Punjab During Covid-19 Lockdown

State Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said the opening time of out-patient opioid assisted treatment (OOAT) clinics has been set at 8am in view of the rising number of drug-addicts.

Anuradha Shukla | News18

Updated:April 25, 2020, 9:57 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Over 60,000 Drug Addicts Register Themselves With Govt Clinics in Punjab During Covid-19 Lockdown
Representative image.

Chandigarh: Over 60,000 new drug-addicts in Punjab have registered themselves with the de-addiction programme in the past one month since the lockdown was imposed, said Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Saturday.

The opening time of out-patient opioid assisted treatment (OOAT) clinics has been set at 8am in view of the rising number of drug-addicts, the minister said.

Special attention is being paid to the drug de-addiction programme on the directives of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, Sidhu said, while urging social workers and people to follow instructions of the government at this critical time and reach out to hospitals only when needed.

According to health ministry figures, 4.14 lakh addicts were registered with it. These included 1.55 lakh at OOAT centres, 2.15 lakh in de-addiction centres and more than 30,000 in rehabilitation centres before the lockdown.

Now the figure is 4.74 lakh, an increase of 60,000 patients at the OOAT clinics. Officials said in majority of cases, social stigma of getting identified kept them away for so long.

The new registered members are given an ID with which they can receive medicines that would help them in the de-addiction process. While the medicines costs anywhere between Rs 1,000 to 1,500 per strip, the health department is giving them away for free.

Ludhiana which sees a majority of the cases (73,655 in three years till 22 March), registered 5,623 cases in the last one month. In Moga, there were 32,432 cases registered over last three years. The last month saw 5,927 cases being reported.

Similar is the case with Amritsar (26,200 till March 22, and 1,629 since then), Barnala (14,812 and 3,138 cases, respectively), Bathinda (13,927 and 4,744), and Ferozepur (11,884 and 2,532 cases).

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    18,904

    +989*  

  • Total Confirmed

    24,893

    +1,441*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    5,210

    +396*  

  • Total DEATHS

    779

    +56*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 25 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres