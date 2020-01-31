Over 60,000 Striking Employees Bring Banking Sector to Standstill in Telangana

Hyderabad: Banking operations in public sector banks came to a standstill in Telangana on Friday as over 60,000 employees, including officers, participated in the two-day strike call given by unions pressing wage revision, among other demands.

"Except for some private banks, all banks employees in Telangana, including Regional Rural Banks, cooperative banks and old generation private banks participated in the strike. This will continue tomorrow (February 1)," said B S Rambabu, National Secretary of All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA).

Employees of over six thousand branches held demonstrations in various cities across the state, Rambabu added. Although Reserve Bank did not participate in the strike, some employees showed solidarity by taking part in the demonstrations held by the agitating employees," said a Reserve Bank official here.

The strike call has been given by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), an umbrella body of nine bank unions, including All India Bank Officers' Confederation (AIBOC), All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) and National Organisation of Bank Workers (NOBW).

With Sunday being a holiday for banks, normal services will be restored only after three days, on February 3.

