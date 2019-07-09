Over 62,000 Affected in 8 Districts, Crops Damaged as Flood Wreaks Havoc in Assam
The IMD said the North Eastern states are likely to experience enhanced rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rain in Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during July 9-12.
A car wades through a flooded street after heavy downpour in Silchar, Assam last year (Representational Image: PTI)
Guwahati: The flood situation in Assam turned serious on Tuesday with over 62,000 people getting affected across eight districts. The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said 145 villages are under water and 3,435 hectares of crop areas have been damaged.
The situation could turn worse as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast enhanced rain in the northeastern states including Assam in the next few days. Around 62,400 people are suffering due to flood in Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Barpeta, Chirang, Golaghat, Jorhat and Dibrugarh districts.
The ASDMA said authorities are running five relief camps and distribution centres in two districts, where 203 people have taken shelter. Embankments, roads, bridges, culverts and many other infrastructure have been damaged at various places in Barpeta, Udalguri, Lakhimpur, Sonitpur and Jorhat districts.
Massive erosions have been witnessed at various places of Sonitpur, Udalguri, Jorhat and Barpeta districts. The Brahmaputra river at Nimatighat in Jorhat, the Dhansiri at Numaligarh in Golaghat, the Jia Bharali at NT Road Crossing in Sonitpur, the Puthimari at NH Road Crossing in Kamrup and the Beki at Road Bridge in Barpeta are flowing above the danger marks, the ASDMA said.
The IMD said the North Eastern states are likely to experience enhanced rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rain in Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during July 9-12.
Also Watch
-
Exclusive: Last Moments Of Mountaineers Captured From A Helmet-Mounted Camera
-
Tuesday 02 July , 2019
Mumbai Lashed by Heavy Rains ; Several Flights Cancelled, Train Services hit
-
Monday 08 July , 2019
29 Killed After Bus Falls Off Yamuna Expressway Into Gorge
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Budget 2019 | Nirmala Sitharaman Proposes One Nation, One Grid For Better Power Supply
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Budget 2019 | India Inc Are Nation's Wealth Creators: Nirmala Sitharaman
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India vs New Zealand Semi-final: Scenarios Possible Due to Rain Interruption
- Hrithik Roshan Sits on the Floor at Super 30 Event, Fans Hail His Down To Earth Gesture
- Hrithik Roshan on Sister Sunaina's Allegations: Religion is Not Even a Thing in My Family
- Pooran, Allen & Thomas Handed West Indies Contracts for First Time
- Blink Play Review: Look Ma, my Earphones Can Also Track How Much I Have Walked
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s