Over 63 Crore Covid Vaccine Doses Administered in India So Far

Noida: A beneficiary receives COVID-19 vaccine dose, at a district hospital in Noida, Saturday, Aug 28, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Noida: A beneficiary receives COVID-19 vaccine dose, at a district hospital in Noida, Saturday, Aug 28, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Over 65 lakh doses were administered on Saturday, according to the 7 pm provisional report.

The cumulative COVID-19 vaccines doses administered in the country has crossed 63 crore, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday. Over 65 lakh doses were administered on Saturday, according to the 7 pm provisional report. Final reports for the day would be completed by late in the night, the ministry said.

Vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the ministry underlined.

first published:August 28, 2021, 21:46 IST