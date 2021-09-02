CHANGE LANGUAGE
Over 64.65 Crore Covid Vaccine Doses Provided to States, UTs So Far, Says Govt
Over 64.65 Crore Covid Vaccine Doses Provided to States, UTs So Far, Says Govt

People wait to get inoculated against COVID-19 at a cinema hall in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

People wait to get inoculated against COVID-19 at a cinema hall in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

As many as 4,78,94,030 unutilised doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered, the govt said said.

More than 64.65 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and union territories so far by the Centre for free and under the direct state procurement category, the Union health ministry said on Thursday. As many as 4,78,94,030 unutilised vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered, it said.

The Union government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country, the ministry said in a statement. The vaccination drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to states and UTs for enabling better planning by them and streamlining the vaccine supply chain, the statement said.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the government of India has been supporting the states and UTs by providing them Covid vaccines free of cost. Under the universalisation of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the Union government procures and supplies free of cost 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to the states and UTs.

first published:September 02, 2021, 15:48 IST