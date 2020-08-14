Over 64,000 Fresh Covid-19 Cases; Recovery Rate Improves to 71.17 Percent; Tally Crosses 24 Lakhs

India's COVID-19 caseload surpassed 24 lakh on Friday after 64,553 people tested positive in a day, and the recoveries rose to over 17 lakh, the Health Ministry said. With 17,51,555 people defeating the disease, the recovery rate has surged to 71.17 per cent. The caseload increased to 24,61,190, while the death toll climbed to 48,040 with 1,007 people succumbing to the disease in 24 hours, the ministry data updated at 8 am showed.

The fatality rate has declined to 1.95 per cent. There are more than 6.60 lakh active cases, which is 26.88 per cent of the total cases.

India had crossed the 20 lakh mark on August 7. According to ICMR, more than 2.76 crore samples have been tested, with 8,48,728 being tested on Thursday, the highest in a day.

Also Watch What’s The 72-Hour Formula Of PM Narendra Modi To Tackle COVID-19?

ABH.