Over 65% Covid-19 Fatalities Since July 1 in Bengaluru Admitted at 'Eleventh Hour': Report

According to an analysis of the daily health bulletins provided by the Karnataka government, more than 65% of deaths due to coronavirus that have taken place in Bengaluru since July 1, took place within 24 hours of hospital admission, or involved patients who had already died by the time they were brought to the hospital.

The report, by Indian Express, highlights how the state capital saw 860 deaths linked to Covid-19 between July 1 and July 28. Out of these, 55% or 479 people died within 24 hours of being admitted, and 10% or 94 people were declared dead on arrival to the hospital, showed the data.

It was also noted that those who died within 24 hours in the hospital were brought in a state of breathlessness, the report states.

Dr K S Sathish, a pulmonologist and member of the Covid-19 state death audit panel told IE that patients showing up late to hospital was a big issue, as they are not diagnosed and come at the "eleventh hour".

Dr C Nagaraja, the director of the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases said that out of the 50 deaths at the hospital, 21 took place within 12 hours of admission, and many within even three hours.

He added that 5-6 patients were brought dead. It was within three days of ventilation that 70% deaths took place in, and that was a sign that people were arriving at the hospital very late, Nagaraja said, who is also a member of the death audit panel.

Ninety-one deaths were reported till July 15 at the Victoria Hospital attached to the Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute. Thirty-nine out of these took place within 24 hours of admission, and many within 10 hours, the nodal officer for the Covid-19 core committee at the institute, Dr Smitha Segu told IE.

However, only very few of the patients who got admitted on time went to the ICU, Dr Segu said.

The state capital also has witnessed various incidents of patients being turned away from hospitals. Bengaluru saw 957 deaths between March and July 28 and 860 of them took place in July alone.

A previous analysis of Covid-19 deaths in Karnataka till June had also identified late arrival at hospital as a key factor to fatality, apart from age and co-morbidity conditions.