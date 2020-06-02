INDIA

1-MIN READ

Over 68L Families to Get Free Foodgrains under Food Security Act in Gujarat for 3rd Time Since Lockdown

Representative image.

Representative image.

The beneficiaries can avail 3.5kg wheat and 1.5kg rice per person, and 1 kg chana per family, from fair price shops starting June 15, the government said.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: June 2, 2020, 4:32 PM IST
About 68.7 lakh families holding ration cards under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) in Gujarat will get free foodgrains for the third time

since April amidst the coronavirus-driven lockdown, the state government said on Tuesday.

This will benefit 3.36 crore people in the state affected by the lockdown, it said.

"Similar arrangements were made for NFSA ration-card holding families in the months of April and May, when the lockdown was more stringent than it is now," an official release said.

The beneficiaries can avail 3.5kg wheat and 1.5kg rice per person, and 1 kg chana per family, from fair price shops starting June 15, it said.

The state government had distributed 72 lakh quintals of free grains to 68 lakh NFSA families in April and May costing Rs 802 crore at the current market price, it said.


