Over 7 Lakh Vaccine Jabs Given in Maha in One Day
Over 7 Lakh Vaccine Jabs Given in Maha in One Day

More than seven lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered in Maharashtra on Saturday, the highest in a single day, a senior official said. On Wednesday the state had administered six lakh doses, setting a record for itself. A new record was set with 7,02,432 shots being given on Saturday, said Dr. Pradeep Vyas, additional chief secretary, health.

A total of 3,09,79,469 doses have been administered in Maharashtra so far. On Friday it became the first state in the country to cross the three crore mark.

first published:June 26, 2021, 19:54 IST