1-min read

Over 70% COVID-19 Cases in Telangana Linked to Tablighi Jamaat Returnees, Says Minister

At least 1,200 people from the state had attend the meeting in Delhi, claimed KT Rama Rao.

PV Ramana Kumar | News18

Updated:April 15, 2020, 7:31 PM IST
Over 70% COVID-19 Cases in Telangana Linked to Tablighi Jamaat Returnees, Says Minister
File photo of TRS working president KT Rama Rao.

Hyderabad: Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday said more than 70% of the COVID-19 cases in the state are linked to those who returned from Tablighi Jamaat's meet in Delhi last month.

At least 1,200 people from the state had attend the meeting in Delhi, claimed the minister for IT, Municipal Administration and Urban Development who was speaking to reporters after touring his constituency Siricilla.

Rao said Telangana is tackling the pandemic with a three-dimension method, with the primary aim being to contain the spread of the virus with the lockdown. He said the state government is spending Rs 2,400 crore for the welfare of the people during the lockdown period.

Rao said the government has established crop purchasing centres at every village and the yield from each farmer will be purchased by the government. He also appealed to the people to maintain social distancing while at work and at crop purchase centres.

