Over 70 Wedding Guests Hospitalised in Jharkhand After Finding Lizard in Food
After one of the guests found a lizard in another guest’s plate, it set an atmosphere of chaos in the wedding.
Patients being taken to a hospital in Jharkhand (Image: Twitter)
New Delhi: More than 70 people in Jharkhand’s Dumka district have been admitted to a hospital after consuming lizard-infected food at a wedding.
After one of the guests found a lizard in another guest’s plate, it set an atmosphere of chaos in the wedding. Soon after, the guests started puking and fell ill and had to be taken to a hospital.
"All the guests were immediately taken to Jagmundi hospital and provided first-aid. Later, they were taken to Sadar hospital for further treatment. At least six to seven teams of doctors were deployed to treat all the patients who confirmed that all the patients are out of danger," YS Ramesh, a police officer, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
Sub-Divisional officer Rakesh Kumar said the patients are now fine and had started vomiting only because of the psychological effect.
